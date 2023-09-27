5-month-old infant dies from injuries, death ruled a homicide in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an infant death that has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, the initial incident occurred on Saturday, February 11 at approximately 6:47 p.m. Police responded to the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest for the report of an unconscious infant. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious and unresponsive infant.



D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the infant to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.



The infant succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on February 18. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia ruled that the infant’s death was caused by complications of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was labeled a homicide.



The victim has been identified as Kenneth Geo Walton, of Northwest, D.C.