DC weather: When will temperatures rise and the snow melt? 

Rain and a thaw in the cold January air is on the way in, and that means the snowpack is on the way out!

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says that after nearly two years of no snow, what’s left over from last week’s storms has been on the ground for about a week now.

Tucker says we should notice the warmer temperatures move in as the week goes on. Highs Thursday are expected near to be near 60 degrees, and Friday’s highs are expected to reach close to 65 degrees.

Rain chances will also go up by the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday as the warmer air moves in. There will also be a good chance for rain by Thursday and Friday.

All the warmer air and the expected rain mean that all the snow still on the ground should mostly be gone by this time next week.

A cold morning Tuesday with a mostly cloudy, but dry afternoon and highs in the mid-40s.