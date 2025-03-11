DC weather: Warm, sunny with first 70-degree temperatures of the year

The Brief The Washington, D.C. region will see its first 70-degree temperatures of the year on Tuesday, with clear and sunny skies. A slight breeze is possible on Tuesday, with chilly temperatures in the 40s tonight. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the mid-60s by Friday, with the next chance for rain late Saturday evening into Sunday.



The Washington, D.C. region will see its first 70-degeree temperatures of the year on Tuesday.

Warm, sunny weather expected in DC on Tuesday

What we know:

Clear and sunny skies will bring warm conditions to the area, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. "More or less widespread 70s will be possible for the first time this year so far across the entire area," she said.

A slight breeze is possible on Tuesday, Grenda said. Chilly temperatures in the 40s tonight.

Chance of rain late Saturday evening and Sunday

A few degrees cooler on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s by Friday. The next chance for rain will be late Saturday evening and throughout the day on Sunday.

