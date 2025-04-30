The Brief Warm and sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Pop-up thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday afternoons. Unsettled weekend with rain chances persisting into next week.



A warm and humid Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. region with mostly sunny conditions following lingering overnight showers.

Warm, sunny conditions Wednesday

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says most of the rain has moved out, leaving only a few scattered showers south of the District.

Cloud cover early in the day will give way to gradual clearing and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s, creating a summerlike feel.

Thunderstorms possible later week

Thursday will start dry, but there's a chance of pop-up thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Similar conditions are expected for Friday, with the potential for afternoon storms.

The weekend looks unsettled, with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday and continuing into next week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Warm, mostly sunny Wednesday; storms possible later this week