DC weather: Tuesday morning drizzle Morning drizzle gives way to afternoon sun

The Brief 🌫️ Patchy drizzle lingered Tuesday morning across the D.C. area. 🌥️ Clouds by midday, with sunshine expected by late afternoon. ☀️ A dry, sunny stretch begins Wednesday and lasts through the weekend.



Patchy drizzle and light mist lingered across the D.C. region Tuesday morning, but skies are expected to gradually clear by afternoon as a slow-moving coastal storm finally moves out.

Morning drizzle fades

The area of low pressure that’s been stalled to our east for the past few days has kept conditions cool and overcast, with occasional light showers.

That system is now shifting, setting the Washington, D.C. area up for a drying trend and improving weather through the rest of the week.

By midday, clouds will move in, but a few breaks of sunshine are likely by late afternoon.

Sunshine returns later

Wednesday through Friday looks bright and pleasant, with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s.

Temperatures stay mild this weekend, and while most of Saturday appears dry, a few showers could pop up by Sunday afternoon.