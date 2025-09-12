Sunshine and highs in the low-80s make for a picture-perfect Friday ahead of a weekend that stays dry and sunny, with warm temperatures continuing in the 80s.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says expect a mostly sunny and warm day with a high of 82 degrees. Mostly clear skies this evening, Grenda says, with a slight chill in the air overnight.

The entire weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper-80s on Sunday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm Friday leads into Pleasant, mild weekend