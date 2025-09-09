Another sunny and mild day across the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday with clear skies and high temperatures in the upper-70s.

Clear & sunny Tuesday

What we know:

Cool early morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with some areas in the 40s during the early morning hours. FOX 5 Taylor Grenda says grab the extra layer on your way out the door.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper-70s by Tuesday afternoon with clear conditions and no threat of rain.

Sprinkle possible Wednesday

What's next:

Grenda says look out for a slight chance of a sprinkle Wednesday morning through midday. More clouds on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures near 74 degrees.

Warmer temperatures in the 80s by Thursday and through the weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny Tuesday with highs near 77 degrees