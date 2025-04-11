DC weather: Steady rain Friday, scattered showers Saturday
WASHINGTON - Heavy rain is expected to move into the Washington, D.C. region on Friday morning, lasting throughout the day before tapering off by early Saturday.
Steady showers arrive late morning
What we know:
Expect the showers to move in around 10 a.m. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says hopefully most of the early morning commute will get to their destinations before the steadier rain arrives by the late morning. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-40s to low-50s.
Cool and Wet Weekend
Grenda says the heaviest rain will likely impact areas south and east of the District.
Scattered showers will continue overnight and into the early morning on Saturday with cool temperatures near 50 degrees.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.