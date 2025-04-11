The Brief Friday: Heavy rain moves into the D.C. area by late morning, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Heaviest Rain: Expected south and east of D.C. Saturday: Scattered showers linger into the morning; temperatures remain cool around 50 degrees.



Heavy rain is expected to move into the Washington, D.C. region on Friday morning, lasting throughout the day before tapering off by early Saturday.

Steady showers arrive late morning

What we know:

Expect the showers to move in around 10 a.m. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says hopefully most of the early morning commute will get to their destinations before the steadier rain arrives by the late morning. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-40s to low-50s.

Cool and Wet Weekend

Grenda says the heaviest rain will likely impact areas south and east of the District.

Scattered showers will continue overnight and into the early morning on Saturday with cool temperatures near 50 degrees.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ DC weather: Steady rain Friday, scattered showers Saturday