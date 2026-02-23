DC weather: Snow winds down after winter blast caused disruptions, delays across DMV

The Brief Snow tapered off Monday but left slick, icy travel across the D.C. region. Totals ranged from about an inch at Reagan National to more than a foot in Maryland. Melting begins this afternoon as highs reach the low 40s.



Snow tapered off across the D.C. region after a blast of winter weather moved in on Sunday night, leaving slick roads and icy sidewalks that slowed the Monday morning commute.

Sunshine is expected this afternoon, with highs near 40 degrees, a quick warmup that should help melt much of the accumulation. Early reports show totals ranging from about an inch at Reagan National Airport and two inches at Dulles International to around six inches in Damascus, Virginia, and more than a foot in parts of Maryland’s Washington County.

Dozens of school systems across the region closed or delayed their openings, and some shifted to virtual classes on Monday.

Light snow is still falling in some areas, but any additional accumulation should be minor. With temperatures below freezing in many spots, drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution on untreated surfaces.

Farther north, the storm is producing much heavier snow from New Jersey to New York and Boston, where rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour have pushed totals over a foot.

Locally, highs around 41 degrees Monday afternoon will speed up melting, and a stretch of milder, springlike weather is expected midweek as temperatures climb into the 50s.