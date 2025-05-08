DC weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected late Thursday
WASHINGTON - A dry and sunny Thursday morning will give way to increasing clouds and the possibility of scattered showers by mid-afternoon, with thunderstorms expected later in the day.
Thursday storms and showers
What we know:
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says highs will reach nearly 80 degrees before storms move in around 2 p.m., lingering into the evening and overnight hours.
Rain is expected to continue into Friday morning, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions.
Sunny and mild weekend ahead
The weekend looks bright, with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.
