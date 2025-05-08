The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs near 80 before storms move in; rain continues into Friday morning. Clear skies and mild temperatures in the 70s for the weekend.



A dry and sunny Thursday morning will give way to increasing clouds and the possibility of scattered showers by mid-afternoon, with thunderstorms expected later in the day.

Thursday storms and showers

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says highs will reach nearly 80 degrees before storms move in around 2 p.m., lingering into the evening and overnight hours.

Rain is expected to continue into Friday morning, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions.

Sunny and mild weekend ahead

The weekend looks bright, with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected late Thursday