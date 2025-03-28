The Brief Friday: Scattered afternoon showers, highs near 70°F, lows in the 50s by evening. Saturday: Partly sunny and warm, highs near 84°F. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers, highs near 80°F.



Scattered afternoon showers and mild temperatures are expected across the Washington, D.C. area on Friday.

Scattered showers Friday, sunny warmup for the weekend

Forecast::

The morning should be partly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Parts of the region could see wet weather move in mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. A partly cloudy evening is expected with temperatures in the 50s.

A beautiful Saturday with partly sunny conditions and high temperatures near 84 degrees. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers Friday, warm Saturday, chance of Sunday rain