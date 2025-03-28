DC weather: Scattered showers Friday, warm Saturday, chance of Sunday rain
WASHINGTON - Scattered afternoon showers and mild temperatures are expected across the Washington, D.C. area on Friday.
The morning should be partly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Parts of the region could see wet weather move in mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. A partly cloudy evening is expected with temperatures in the 50s.
A beautiful Saturday with partly sunny conditions and high temperatures near 84 degrees. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.
