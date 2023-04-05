DC weather: Record-breaking high temps Wednesday ahead of potential severe weather

Wednesday in the D.C. area saw temperatures up into the 80s, breaking the record at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport at 87 degrees.

Baltimore-Washington International Airport tied its record with a high of 84 degrees, which last occurred in 2010.

Wednesday evening will see clouds mix in, with a chance in the northwest for scattered showers. Overnight lows will be warm and humid, with most areas falling into the 60s.

Thursday will continue to be warm and humid, with temperatures in the low to middle 80s. A cold front could bring some thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a potential for damaging winds to the West.