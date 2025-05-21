DC weather: Rainy midweek ahead of dry, sunny Memorial Day weekend 

The Brief Rainy midweek with steady showers tapering by midday, lingering in the afternoon. Heavy rain overnight, off-and-on showers Thursday, up to 1.5 inches of rain by Friday. Spotty showers Friday, then dry and sunny for Memorial Day weekend.



After a dry start to the week, the Wednesday morning commute is expected to be a soggy one, with steady rain persisting through much of the day.

Rainy midweek commute

What we know:

Showers began rolling through the region overnight. The rain will taper off by midday, though additional scattered showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Wednesday will likely be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Periods of heavy rain will continue into the night. Off-and-on showers will linger through Thursday, keeping conditions cool.

Dry holiday weekend ahead

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says an inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected between now and Friday, with isolated minor flooding possible in some areas.

A spotty shower could pop up on Friday, but conditions will begin to dry out just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, with sunny and dry weather expected.

