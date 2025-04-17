DC weather: Mild Thursday ahead of weekend warm-up

The Brief Morning starts in the 40s, rising to the mid-60s, with a Frost Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday brings clear skies and 70s, while Saturday and Sunday reach the 80s with sunshine. Monday may see showers as temperatures return to the 70s.



Mild Thursday, chilly morning

What we know:

Sunshine, mild temperatures, and less windy conditions Thursday across the Washington, D.C. region ahead of a weekend warm-up that will bring the area temperatures in the 80s.

FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo says we’ll start off in the 40s on Thursday, eventually warming up to the mid-60s. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The National Weather Service says frost could harm or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Weekend warms into the 80s

Clear skies, sunshine, and warmer temperatures on Friday with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures climb into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny conditions both days.

The chance for showers returns on Monday with temperatures in the 70s.

