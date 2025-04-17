DC weather: Mild Thursday ahead of weekend warm-up
Mild Thursday, chilly morning
What we know:
WASHINGTON - Sunshine, mild temperatures, and less windy conditions Thursday across the Washington, D.C. region ahead of a weekend warm-up that will bring the area temperatures in the 80s.
FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo says we’ll start off in the 40s on Thursday, eventually warming up to the mid-60s. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The National Weather Service says frost could harm or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Weekend warms into the 80s
Clear skies, sunshine, and warmer temperatures on Friday with highs in the 70s.
Temperatures climb into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny conditions both days.
The chance for showers returns on Monday with temperatures in the 70s.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and the FOX 5 Weather Team.