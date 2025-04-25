DC weather: Mild Friday with chance for scattered evening showers 

The Brief Friday: Mild with highs near 80°F; scattered evening showers and possible overnight thunderstorms. Saturday: Morning showers, clearing to sunny skies by afternoon; highs in the low 80s. Sunday: Clear and mild with temperatures around 70°F; Monday mostly sunny, highs near 75°F.



Scattered showers on Friday and a possible thunderstorm overnight across the Washington, D.C. region as we head into the weekend.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says Friday will start mild with high temperatures eventually nearing 80 degrees. We’ll have mostly dry skies on Friday, Barnes said, with clouds and rain chances increasing into the evening.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm become more likely overnight. Scattered showers are likely during the Saturday morning hours.

Conditions gradually will become sunny into Saturday afternoon with highs in the low-80s.

Sunday should be clear and mild with temperatures near 70 degrees. A mostly sunny Monday with highs near 75 degrees.

