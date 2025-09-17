DC weather: Gusty showers, cooler temps Wednesday

The Brief Gusty showers and cooler temperatures sweep through the D.C. region Wednesday. Raincoats are the better option due to winds. Rain tapers off by evening, with patchy fog possible and gradual clearing into Thursday.



Rainfall that continues to sweep across the D.C. region is expected to bring gusty showers and noticeably cooler temperatures to the area on Wednesday.

Rain and wind

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says with winds picking up, a raincoat is the smarter choice if you're heading out. Expect daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s - well below normal.

A slow-moving low-pressure system to our south is keeping showers locked in across the region. The system is expected to linger through the afternoon before finally tapering off by evening. Keep an eye out for some patchy fog later tonight.

Sunshine returns Thursday

Once the rain clears, cooler air settles in. Overnight lows will drop, and Thursday will start off cloudy before gradually clearing to sunshine.

Friday brings a warm-up, with highs back in the 80s. The weekend looks comfortable and dry with temperatures in the 70s - but keep an eye out for possible showers early next week.

