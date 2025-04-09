DC weather: Freeze Warning in effect Wednesday morning as temperatures plunge
WASHINGTON - Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s have prompted a Freeze Warning for Washington, D.C., much of Maryland, and northern Virginia early Wednesday morning.
Freeze Warning issued for D.C. region
The National Weather Service issued the warning, which remains in effect until 9 a.m., cautioning that frost and freeze conditions could damage crops, sensitive vegetation, and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Temperatures are expected to rebound slightly on Wednesday afternoon, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Overnight, increasing cloud cover will lead to lows near 40 degrees.
Morning chill to give way to afternoon sun
The region could see showers Thursday afternoon and evening, with highs reaching the upper 50s.
DC weather: Freeze Warning in effect Wednesday morning as temperatures plunge
The Source: FOX 5 Weather Team & National Weather Service