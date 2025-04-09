DC weather: Freeze Warning in effect Wednesday morning as temperatures plunge

The Brief Sub-freezing temperatures early Wednesday morning may damage crops and outdoor plumbing. Highs will reach the mid-50s with sunny skies in the afternoon. Showers are likely Thursday afternoon and evening as temperatures climb to the upper 50s.



Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s have prompted a Freeze Warning for Washington, D.C., much of Maryland, and northern Virginia early Wednesday morning.

Freeze Warning issued for D.C. region

The National Weather Service issued the warning, which remains in effect until 9 a.m., cautioning that frost and freeze conditions could damage crops, sensitive vegetation, and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Temperatures are expected to rebound slightly on Wednesday afternoon, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Overnight, increasing cloud cover will lead to lows near 40 degrees.

Morning chill to give way to afternoon sun

The region could see showers Thursday afternoon and evening, with highs reaching the upper 50s.

