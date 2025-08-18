The Brief Showers possible Monday, highs in the 70s. Hurricane Erin stays offshore, cold front moves in. Storms Tuesday, warmer by midweek.



A few showers could develop across the D.C. region on Monday afternoon and evening as cooler temperatures move into the area.

Cooler start Monday

Highs will hover in the upper-70s under mostly cloudy skies and lingering humidity. Widespread rain isn’t expected.

A cold front moving through the area is helping push Hurricane Erin out to sea. The storm is expected to weaken as it tracks north along the East Coast, remaining well offshore.

Storms Tuesday

Tuesday brings another chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with highs again in the 70s.

Temperatures begin to climb back into the 80s on Wednesday with a chance of rain. The second half of the week looks drier: Thursday through Saturday should be warm and mostly sunny. Rain chances return Sunday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Cooler temps, spotty showers to start the week Monday