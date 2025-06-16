The Brief Scattered showers linger Monday morning, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. A Flood Watch is in effect from noon through the evening for areas west of D.C. Temperatures steadily rise, reaching the 90s by the weekend.



A cool, cloudy Monday will bring lingering scattered showers across the Washington, D.C., region as the workweek begins.

Cloudy with scattered showers

Timeline:

Hit-or-miss rain is expected throughout the morning, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the low70s.

A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Monday through the evening for parts of western Maryland, western Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

On Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the low-80s, with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

By Wednesday, highs will reach the upper-80s, accompanied by scattered showers and afternoon storms. Thursday will bring additional shower chances and a possible thunderstorm.

Warming trend by midweek

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will arrive on Friday, with highs in the upper-80s. The weekend will bring even hotter conditions, with temperatures reaching the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ DC weather: Cool, cloudy Monday with a chance of afternoon showers