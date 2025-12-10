A clipper system is expected to brush the region on Wednesday, bringing the chance of snow to parts of western Maryland and chilly rain to the immediate D.C. area.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says conditions will be warmer than yesterday but still colder than normal for this time of year. Wednesday’s high of 44 degrees could be the warmest of the week.

Isolated snow showers are possible north in Baltimore and Baltimore County during the morning hours. The clipper system could briefly brush the D.C. region this afternoon as it pushes north, bringing snowfall to parts of western Maryland and West Virginia. In the immediate D.C. area, temperatures will remain above freezing, making rain more likely.

Chilly showers are expected by the afternoon before moving out by this evening. Skies will stay cloudy, and overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Highs near 40 are expected Thursday, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Friday will be even cooler, with a chance of flurries. Another winter system could bring snow showers on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the 30s to start next week.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ DC weather: Clipper system brings chilly rain Wednesday; snow possible for western regions