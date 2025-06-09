DC weather: Chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon
WASHINGTON - A humid and sunny Monday will bring a chance of isolated pop-up storms across the D.C. region by the afternoon.
FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda expects temperatures to reach around 84 degrees on Monday. Any storms that develop could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado risk, particularly west of the city.
Storms and heat ahead
What we know:
A cold front moving through the region on Tuesday will bring a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Scattered storms and highs near 83 degrees are expected.
Grenda says conditions should dry out after Tuesday. Temperatures will climb, with highs in the 80s on Wednesday and into the 90s through Friday, before another round of rain and possible storms arrive over the weekend.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.