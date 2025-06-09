DC weather: Chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon

The Brief Isolated pop-up storms could develop across the D.C. region Monday afternoon amid humid conditions. A cold front Tuesday will bring a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the 90s by Thursday and Friday before more rain arrives over the weekend.



A humid and sunny Monday will bring a chance of isolated pop-up storms across the D.C. region by the afternoon.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda expects temperatures to reach around 84 degrees on Monday. Any storms that develop could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado risk, particularly west of the city.

DC weather: Chance for isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon

Storms and heat ahead

What we know:

A cold front moving through the region on Tuesday will bring a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Scattered storms and highs near 83 degrees are expected.

Grenda says conditions should dry out after Tuesday. Temperatures will climb, with highs in the 80s on Wednesday and into the 90s through Friday, before another round of rain and possible storms arrive over the weekend.