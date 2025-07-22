DC weather: Brief break from heat, humidity before weekend temperatures climb

The Brief Sunny skies and low humidity Tuesday. Heat and humidity return Thursday. Weekend heat index may top 100 with storms possible.



Sunny skies and light winds will bring a welcome break from the heat and humidity on Tuesday. Highs will be near 87 degrees which is slightly below seasonal averages.

Mild midweek weather

What we know:

Dry conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Tuesday will be a fantastic day to be outside.

But the relief will be short-lived, Grenda says. Heat and humidity begin to build Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees by the afternoon.

Weekend heat surge

By Friday and into the weekend, temperatures could reach 96 degrees, with heat index values topping 100 degrees. Pop-up storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

