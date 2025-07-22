DC weather: Brief break from heat, humidity before weekend temperatures climb
WASHINGTON - Sunny skies and light winds will bring a welcome break from the heat and humidity on Tuesday. Highs will be near 87 degrees which is slightly below seasonal averages.
Mild midweek weather
What we know:
Dry conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Tuesday will be a fantastic day to be outside.
But the relief will be short-lived, Grenda says. Heat and humidity begin to build Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees by the afternoon.
Weekend heat surge
By Friday and into the weekend, temperatures could reach 96 degrees, with heat index values topping 100 degrees. Pop-up storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.
DC weather: Brief break from heat, humidity before weekend temperatures climb
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.