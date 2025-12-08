DC weather: Blustery cold, chance of snow flurries Monday

The Brief Highs in the low 30s Monday, but winds make it feel like the upper 20s. Snow flurries possible in southern Maryland and central Virginia; main threat near Richmond. Advisories and warnings remain in effect, with slippery roads expected for the evening commute.



A blustery, cold day is ahead Monday with temperatures feeling well below freezing and a chance of snow flurries across parts of the Washington, D.C., region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says highs will only reach the low 30s, but winds will make it feel more like the upper 20s for much of the day.

What we know:

The main snow threat will be farther south in the Richmond area, Grenda says. Parts of southern Maryland and central Virginia could see flurries from the northern edge of the storm system.

Any snow chances should taper off Monday evening before some of the coldest temperatures of the season set in overnight and into Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. for portions of northeast and southeast West Virginia. A Winter Storm Warning is in place farther south for parts of central, east‑central and south‑central Virginia until 6 p.m. Monday.

Officials warn drivers in those areas to expect slippery roads and hazardous conditions that could affect the evening commute.

