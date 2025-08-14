DC weather: Afternoon storms possible Thursday as heat and humidity continue

The Brief Dry start Thursday, with storms possible after noon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and humid conditions. Storm chances continue Friday and Saturday.



Expect a hot and muggy Thursday across the D.C. region, with sunshine giving way to afternoon and evening thunderstorms as a cold front moves in.

Storms likely Thursday

The morning will start off dry, but FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says storm chances ramp up after noon and continue into the afternoon and evening.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, and the combination of heat and humidity will fuel the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Heat through weekend

Looking ahead, the hot and humid pattern sticks around through the weekend, with temperatures near 90 degrees. Storm chances remain in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday.

