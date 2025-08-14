DC weather: Afternoon storms possible Thursday as heat and humidity continue
WASHINGTON - Expect a hot and muggy Thursday across the D.C. region, with sunshine giving way to afternoon and evening thunderstorms as a cold front moves in.
Storms likely Thursday
The morning will start off dry, but FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says storm chances ramp up after noon and continue into the afternoon and evening.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, and the combination of heat and humidity will fuel the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Heat through weekend
Looking ahead, the hot and humid pattern sticks around through the weekend, with temperatures near 90 degrees. Storm chances remain in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday.
DC weather: Afternoon storms possible Thursday as heat and humidity continue
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.