DC weather: Afternoon, evening storms possible Thursday

After a stretch of dry days, showers and thunderstorms return to the D.C. forecast Thursday afternoon and evening.

Severe weather possible

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the morning will stay dry, with highs in the mid-80s. A line of storms moving in from the west could bring severe weather between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the I-95 corridor likely seeing activity around 5 p.m. during the evening commute.

The region remains under a marginal risk for severe weather, with threats including heavy rain, damaging winds, and lightning.

Storms are expected to taper off later Thursday night, giving way to a hot and dry Friday with highs near 90. A few pop-up storms are possible Saturday, followed by much cooler temperatures Sunday and into next week.

