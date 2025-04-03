DC violent crime numbers decline, Mayor Bowser announces juvenile crime initiative

The Brief D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new group "Juvenile Investigative Response Unit" that will specifically target juvenile crime in the district. This announcement comes at a time when violent crime numbers continue to drop in the district. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order targeting D.C. "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force."



What we know:

The new initiative will respond to crimes committed by young people in the district. The group is called the "Juvenile Investigative Response Unit."

"This unit is designed to respond to youth-involved crime more effectively and stop crime before it happens. The JIRU will reach young people where they are and help us understand their challenges and connect them to a better path," said Mayor Bowser.

The mayor, along with D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, led a community safety walk around Navy Yard, visiting a number of businesses promoting the new unit.

"We know a 12-year-old is probably going right back home. He is, she is, not going to go into any type of rehabilitation services unless they've committed a real serious offense right. I consider carjackings serious offenses... but we need to be able to work together as a law-enforcement community... but more importantly as a criminal justice community... to make sure that our children are receiving the right services," said Smith.

Timeline:

This new initiative comes just days after President Donald Trump announced a new executive order targeting D.C. The order establishes the "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force," which reportedly aims to target crime, immigration and graffiti.

According to the White House, the task force is largely being established to address several crime-related issues that the Trump administration has noted as a priority. The order will also create a beautification program for the District.