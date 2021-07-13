Expand / Collapse search

DC VAX DAY TAKE 2: Take The Shot, DC offers incentives for District residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 5 DC

DC Vax Day Take 2

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy and Maureen Umeh are at the RISE Demonstration Center in DC to promote DC Vax Day.

WASHINGTON - Last week, more than 200 people came out to week one of D.C. Vax Day – this week, take two.

City leaders have launched the Take the Shot DC campaign, which offers incentives for District residents to get their shots.

This week, FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy and Maureen Umeh are at the R.I.S.E Demonstration Center in Southeast D.C. talking to special guests starting at 6 a.m.

You can find out more about the special giveaway here.

