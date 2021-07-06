DC VAX DAY: Take The Shot, DC offers incentives for District residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

The District is making a push for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot.

City leaders have launched Take The Shot, DC which offers incentives for District residents to get vaccinated.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Marissa Mitchell visited Anacostia High School Tuesday for DC Vax Day – a day to get the information you need to be informed about COVID-19 and to get the vaccine.

TAKE THE SHOT, DC GIVEAWAYS:

All residents 18 and older can enter into a drawing to win

A 2021 Ford Escape Sport SE Hybrid and a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited (one winner each week)

$10,000 for groceries to cover approximately a year of free groceries (two winners each week)

A year of free Metro bus and train (multiple winners each week)

All D.C. residents 12 and older who get their first or only dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will get a $51 VISA gift card. Residents ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

TAKE THE SHOT, DC LOCATIONS:

Anacostia High School, 1601 16th Street, SE

Ron Brown High School, 4800 Meade Street, NE

RISE Demonstration Center, 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Winners will be drawn on the following dates:

July 6 (individuals who were vaccinated June 19-June 26 are eligible)

July 13 (individuals who were vaccinated June 19-July 3 and did not win a previous drawing are eligible)

July 20 (individuals who were vaccinated June 19- July 10 and did not win a previous drawing are eligible)

July 27 (individuals who were vaccinated June 19- July 17 and did not win a previous drawing are eligible)