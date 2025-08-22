DC United matches to re-air on FOX 5

FOX 5 DC is partnering with D.C. United this fall to re-air soccer matches on FOX 5!

What we know:

D.C. United matches will be rebroadcast on FOX 5 or FOX 5 Plus.

The schedule of the re-airs will be as follows:

Matches played on Saturday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Monday.

Matches played on Sunday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Tuesday.

Matches played on Wednesday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Friday.

What they're saying:

"Bringing D.C. United matches to local television is an exciting and important step in continuing to grow our connection with fans across the DMV," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "FOX 5 is a trusted and widely viewed media outlet in the region, and we’re thrilled to work together to make our matches and stories more accessible to new and longtime supporters alike."

"Soccer is on an incredible growth trajectory in the United States, and with the FIFA World Cup coming in 2026, interest is only accelerating," said Kyle Carmean, Vice President of News and Content for FOX 5 (WTTG) and FOX 5 Plus (WDCA). "We’re proud to partner with D.C. United and bring the excitement of the Black-and-Red to viewers throughout the area. These re-airs and future team-focused programming are just the beginning of our commitment to covering the sport in a meaningful way."