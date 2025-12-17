DC United announces signing of Tai Baribo

D.C. United has acquired all-star striker Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union..

What we know:

Erkut Sogut, D.C.’s Managing Director of Soccer Operations made the announcement on FOX 5 Wednesday.

"We got Ty Baribeau," Sogut told Steven Chenevey. "It's amazing for our club to announce a forward striker who is so successful is joining D.C. United."

"It's a big announcement for us, for the fans, for this city, something we worked with the ownership very closely in the last few weeks and finally today - we can say we got Tai Baribo."

"Our fans will be excited here at Audi Field to see him and scoring for us," Sogut added.

Philadelphia receives $4 million guaranteed in the deal and could get another $600,000 if certain incentives are reached.

Last season, Baribo was Philadelphia’s top scorer with 19 goals. He also claimed the 2024 Leagues Cup Top Scorer award.

Tai Baribo #9 of Philadelphia Union controls the ball during a game against NYCFC at Subaru Park on November 23, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)