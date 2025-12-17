Expand / Collapse search

DC United announces signing of Tai Baribo

Updated  December 17, 2025 12:27pm EST
DC United signs Tai Baribo

DC United announced they have acquired Israeli striker Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union. Team officials discuss his potential impact on the club.

WASHINGTON - D.C. United has acquired all-star striker Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union..

What we know:

Erkut Sogut, D.C.’s Managing Director of Soccer Operations made the announcement on FOX 5 Wednesday.

"We got Ty Baribeau," Sogut told Steven Chenevey. "It's amazing for our club to announce a forward striker who is so successful is joining D.C. United."

"It's a big announcement for us, for the fans, for this city, something we worked with the ownership very closely in the last few weeks and finally today - we can say we got Tai Baribo."

"Our fans will be excited here at Audi Field to see him and scoring for us," Sogut added.

Philadelphia receives $4 million guaranteed in the deal and could get another $600,000 if certain incentives are reached.

Last season, Baribo was Philadelphia’s top scorer with 19 goals. He also claimed the 2024 Leagues Cup Top Scorer award.

Tai Baribo #9 of Philadelphia Union controls the ball during a game against NYCFC at Subaru Park on November 23, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Source: Information in this article comes from D.C. United and MLSSoccer.com.

