DC teen accidentally shoots, kills herself while recording social media video: police

The Brief A 14-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed herself while recording a video for social media, police say. Police have not released details on how the teen obtained the gun. The teen has not been identified at this time and police have not released additional details.



A teenage girl is dead after D.C. police believe she accidentally killed herself during the making of a social media video in Northeast.

Right now, police are investigating inside an apartment where the shooting happened behind me. Some people who live in this neighborhood tell me they are saddened by this shooting.

What we know:

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, D.C. police responded to the Benning Courts apartment complex in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast, across the street from Hechinger Mall.

Following an investigation, police believe the 14-year-old girl was handling a gun while recording a social media video, and she shot and killed herself.

Detectives determined that she was inside the apartment with at least one adult and some other people when the shooting happened.

They’re investigating this as an "accidental shooting." Some people who live in the apartment building feel bad for the teen’s family.

What they're saying:

"I pray for the parents of that individual. God should give them strength, because I’m sure, they are tired of guns," tenant Wokie Jones said.

D.C. police have not released the name of the girl. Chief Pamela Smith said that "this is a devastating reminder of the dangers weapons getting into the hands of young people."

She also issued a reminder to the public, saying firearms are not toys or props, and that they must be secured in a place where they can only be accessed by lawful gun owners.

Police urge anyone with additional information about the shooting to call D.C. police.