'Successful first night': Additional law enforcement hits the streets of DC

It's day one of the White House's plan to drive down crime in the nation's capital.

The president sent out federal law enforcement into the streets of D.C. While all this is happening, there is still one person we haven't heard from: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

On Friday, FOX 5 was working to track down members of the D.C. Council and Mayor Bowser.

Right now, the Mayor's Office has only said that they are aware of the White House's increase of federal law enforcement, but they have no further comment.

The White House officially started their plan to help combat crime in the District at 12 a.m. on Friday, adding over a dozen federal law enforcement agencies like Park Police, FBI and DEA agents to the streets. They’re reportedly focusing on specific areas, like Union Station.

"At President Trump’s direction, the increase of federal law enforcement presence in DC last night was a great success. This is the first step in stopping the violent crime that has been plaguing the streets of Washington, DC. The residents and visitors of our Nation’s capital can be confident that President Trump is delivering on his promise to Make DC Safe Again," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The White House has said that the operation will last for seven days but it could be longer.

Michael Fauntroy, Professor of Policy and Government at Geroge Mason University says there are still a lot of unknowns but the community should pay attention.

"There has always been a law enforcement in the district of Columbia if you will with all of the various — public step in that regard," Fauntroy said. "It's important for everyone to know that crime in the district — an overreaction at some level."

FOX 5 did reach out to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton from D.C. and in a statement to FOX 5, she says sending these federal agencies "District in response to an assault where the existing police presence was sufficient to catch two assailants as they were leaving the scene is a disproportionate overreaction that's offensive to D.C"

She goes on to say that "this needless escalation will heighten tensions and potentially make D.C., which achieved its lowest

According to D.C. police, crime is down significantly in 2025. Their data shows and almost 26 percent drop in violent crime overall.

