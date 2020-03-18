DC Superior Court deputy marshal tests positive for COVID-19

article

DC Superior Court has limited court operations to those deemed essential after a deputy marshal tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, DC Courts say they were informed by the Marshals Service that one of the deputy marshals who worked in the courthouse tested positive.

DC Courts say they immediately notified court staff who may have come in contact with the marshal.

Both courtrooms and the holding cells that adjoin them were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The entire cellblock will also be thoroughly cleaned, according to DC Courts.

On Wednesday, the Courts' Executive Officer emailed all court staff to inform them of this development.