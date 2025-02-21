DC sues 3 Maryland drivers for $90K in unpaid traffic fines: Attorney General

The Brief DC sues three Maryland men for over $90,000 in unpaid traffic fines. New amendment allows DC to sue out-of-state drivers with numerous violations. Attorney General emphasizes enforcement to protect Washingtonians’ lives.



The District has announced lawsuits against three Maryland men for failing to pay over $90,000 in fines for dangerous driving violations, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawsuits filed

Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb stated that the lawsuits were filed against:

Andre E. Bowman, who owes the District $36,986 for 135 traffic infractions, including 94 for speeding.

Earl D. Curtis, who owes the District $27,882 for 115 traffic infractions, including 52 for speeding.

Leon L. Carter, who owes the District $30,666 for 84 traffic infractions, including 80 for speeding.

STEER Act in action

Schwalb noted that these lawsuits are the first filed by the OAG under the new STEER Act, an amendment that allows actions to be taken against dangerous drivers with large numbers of unpaid tickets for speeding, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

The STEER Act enables the Attorney General’s Office to sue drivers who break traffic laws in the District, even if they reside outside of D.C.

"Like the three defendants we've sued today, many of the drivers wreaking havoc on our streets come from outside D.C. and have snubbed their noses at our traffic laws," Attorney General Schwalb said in a press release. "I’m grateful to Councilmember Allen for leading the passage of the STEER Act, which gives my office new authority to hold dangerous scofflaw drivers accountable, wherever they live. As D.C.'s independent Attorney General, I plan to enforce this new law aggressively, making clear that there are consequences for any driver that puts Washingtonians’ lives at risk."

Schwalb added that 52 people lost their lives in traffic crashes last year in the District.