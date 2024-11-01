DC street race goes viral, Tesla and Lamborghini faceoff on Key Bridge

A video of a street race in D.C. is going viral just days after Elon Musk reshared a similar video in Virginia.

The video is less than 30 seconds and shows what appears to be a black Lamborghini racing a black Tesla with a Trump flag hanging out of the window on the Key Bridge in D.C.

FOX 5 reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for a comment on the matter, although they responded saying they were not aware of the incident.

This video was taken on Halloween night around 8:42 pm in Georgetown, D.C. and taken by a bystander on the Key Bridge.

Just days ago, another street racing video was taken in Tysons, Virginia, which is less than 30 seconds long and has more than 75 million views on social media after Elon Musk shared it. The video shows a blue Lamborghini racing a Tesla Cybertruck on Leesburg Pike, or Route 7. (The Cybertruck wins, which is why Musk reshared the video).

Street racing is banned in Virginia as a form of reckless driving.

Fairfax County police said officers from their Traffic Division are actively investigating the incident. It is not clear what charges, if any, the drivers could face.