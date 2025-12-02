DC Streateries: New rules now in effect, vote expected Tuesday

The D.C. Council is expected to vote Tuesday on emergency legislation affecting the city’s streateries.

The bill would lower the fees restaurants must pay to operate outdoor dining spaces.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the D.C. Safe Streets Coalition and Citizens Association of Georgetown say they were blindsided by the proposal, which was introduced the day before Thanksgiving.

The Restaurant Association lobbied for the changes, calling the rules too restrictive. Some restaurants are already removing temporary structures, with new fees potentially ranging from $15,000 to $24,000 a year.

Councilmember Charles Allen is now pushing emergency legislation to reduce costs and allow more flexibility on design exemptions.

READ MORE: New rules go into effect for DC streateries

In Adams Morgan, just three of 33 streateries said they would pay to keep their outdoor dining, according to a District Department of Transportation survey.

Last year, the City Council implemented new rules to bring planning and oversight to what had been a temporary response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants could keep their outdoor spaces, but had to pay per square foot for a permit and meet design and code standards.

The deadline to apply was Nov. 30, with enforcement and fines set to begin in January.

What's next:

The Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday. If passed, the emergency legislation would take effect immediately and remain in place for 90 days.