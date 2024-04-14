Anticipation grows for sports fans as DC's transition from GambetDC to FanDuel nears

We’re close to a day many D.C. sports bettors have been waiting for: The transition away from GamBet D.C. to FanDuel.

Since its inception, sports bettors to D.C. councilmembers have expressed frustration at GamBet D.C., the lottery’s lone online sports betting option in the District.

A month ago, there was a surprise announcement the lottery would partner with FanDuel, one of the most popular sports betting apps in America. Now, we’re getting more information about the transition.

According to the GamBet D.C. App, GamBet will be sunset on Monday with FanDuel getting up and running.

According to the lottery, starting Monday, D-C residents with GamBet will no longer be able to place a wager on that app. Instead, they’re encouraged to use FanDuel if they have it, or sign up if they don’t.

Those with GamBet have until Oct. 15 to withdraw money from their accounts. It used to be that GamBet was only available to DC residents.

FOX 5 has learned any FanDuel customer can place a wager in the district starting Monday, regardless of where they live.

FanDuel says 20,000 D.C.-based customers contributed $15 million in revenue to Maryland and Virginia.

Dan Lubertazzi is a D.C. resident who placed bets in Virginia.

"I actually used to live in Virginia, so yes, that’s where I originally signed up for everything when they legalized it and obviously since then, with the apps being open it’s a quick Metro away," Dan Lubertazzi said, "Don’t have to make that trip anymore."

There were high hopes when D.C.’s Council passed a bill allowing sports betting then granted it to a single provider.

But we’ve learned in oversight hearings that despite major promises, only about $4 million total was generated for the district since the app was rolled out.

FanDuel is guaranteeing an immediate $5 million contribution to D-C’s general fund, and an additional $40 million on top of that regardless of the app’s revenue generation in the district.