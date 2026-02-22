DC Snow Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings issued across the DMV

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect Sunday across the Washington, D.C., region as another round of snow moves in.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo says the storm arrives with rain Sunday morning, but colder air gets pulled in during the afternoon. That's expected to flip much of the region to snow.

Cornejo says even though the snow period may be short, precipitation rates will be intense, leading to heavier accumulation rates, especially by Sunday evening.

Snow is expected to start heavy and wet before becoming lighter overnight. Central Maryland and northern Virginia are generally in the 3 to 6 inch range, with higher totals possible farther east.

Gusty winds Sunday into Monday could also create blowing snow and travel issues with wind advisories possible. Some leftover snow showers are possible on Monday, but conditions will improve heading into Tuesday.

Temperatures rebound into the 50s by mid‑to‑late week, helping to melt any snow that has fallen.

Winter Weather Alerts (Sunday–Monday)

Winter Storm Warning (pink zone)

Heavy snow: 5–10+ inches

Wind gusts: Up to 35 mph

Winter Weather Advisory (purple zone)

Snow possible: 2–4+ inches

Wind gusts: Up to 35 mph

Blizzard Warning (red zone)

Heavy snow: 12–20+ inches

Wind gusts: Up to 45 mph