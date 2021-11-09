DC Silver Alert: 87-year-old man disappeared overnight in Southeast

article

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for an 87-year-old man who disappeared from a Southeast neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

Bernard Leland Nash Sr. was last seen in the 2500 block of 36th Street, Southeast.

Nash is a Black male, who is 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes, a gray goatee and gray hair.

When he was last seen, Nash was wearing a black sweater, black pants, black shoes, a black cap, and glasses. He was also carrying a black shoulder pouch.

Police say he may be in need of medication.

If you can help police find Nash, call (202) 727-9099.