DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in southeast

A man was killed, and two people were wounded in an early Wednesday morning shooting in Washington, D.C., police said.

Authorities said the shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. inside a residence in the 3300 block of D Street in the southeast.

A man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later. Another man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized. The conditions of the two victims were not immediately known.

Some streets in the area of the shooting remain closed to traffic.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time. No motive for the shooting has been identified.