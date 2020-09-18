DC sex abuse suspect touched victim on Metro station escalator, chased her when she tried to get away: police

article

A D.C. sexual abuse suspect who reportedly touched a victim inappropriately on a Metro station escalator and then pursued to a location on Quincy Street, Northwest where he tried to pull off her clothes was caught on camera, police say.

The alleged incident began when the victim tried to pass the suspect on a Georgia Avenue Metro Station escalator in Northwest.

The suspect reportedly touched the victim’s buttocks and “other parts of her body” when she tried to pass him on an escalator, and told he'd pay her for sex.

When she declined and tried to get away, the suspect reportedly pursued her to a location at 811 Quincy Street, Northwest, where the victim asked two people she ran into to call the police.

After she ran into a building lobby, the suspect allegedly chased her inside, where he tried to pull down her pants and take off her shirt.

The suspect also reportedly stripped down to his underwear, and then punched and kicked the victim.

After the two people who’d been asked to call the police yelled at the suspect to stop, he kicked the victim and ran away.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.

