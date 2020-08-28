Northwest DC fire victim’s smoke alarm wasn’t working, officials say

article

Fire officials say a smoke alarm failed to warn the victim in a deadly fire in Northwest D.C. on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the apartment building in the 2800 block of Cortland Place, Northwest around 3:16 p.m.

When they arrived at the third-floor apartment, the fire was active.

They found an adult male – deceased – after searching the apartment.

The blaze was confined to one room.

Fire investigators say a smoke alarm in the unit wasn’t working properly.

They’re still investigating what sparked the fire.

