2 workers unconscious after Northwest DC construction accident

Rescue crews are on the scene after a construction accident left two workers unconscious in Northwest D.C. Friday morning.

According to fire officials, a large pipe fell on the workers at the site on the corner of 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

The workers were transported to a local trauma facility.

