2 workers unconscious after Northwest DC construction accident
WASHINGTON - Rescue crews are on the scene after a construction accident left two workers unconscious in Northwest D.C. Friday morning.
According to fire officials, a large pipe fell on the workers at the site on the corner of 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.
The workers were transported to a local trauma facility.
