Bowser warns DC crime crackdown will continue even after federal emergency ends

While President Donald Trump's federal surge in D.C. is set to expire September 10, Mayor Muriel Bowser made it clear on Monday that the increased number of federal officers and Guard troops in the District likely isn’t going anywhere – and no one should see the order’s expiration as a green light to commit crime.

The end of the emergency won’t end the president’s authority to order the National Guard onto D.C.’s streets or deploy additional federal law enforcement.

While Bowser would no longer be compelled to provide D.C. police to assist with the president’s crime crackdown, she warned again that the emergency’s expiration is not a signal that enforcement will ease.

"What ends when the federal emergency ends is the requirement per the Home Rule Charter that the D.C. mayor is compelled to provide MPD service at the president’s request," said Bowser.

What they're saying:

The warning from Bowser came as Trump himself praised the mayor, saying she’s doing a "fantastic job."

The White House told FOX 5 that last night’s operation resulted in 72 arrests — 41 of them involving undocumented immigrants with prior criminal histories, including theft, assault, vandalism, and weapons charges.

While Bowser is receiving praise from the president, the federal surge continues to draw criticism from other leaders.

"They’re spending a lot of money, trying something that’s clearly very political to make a point. I don’t think it’s been very effective," said Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.)

What's next:

For now, there’s no sign the National Guard is preparing to draw down. A Joint Task Force at the D.C. Armory tells FOX 5 there are currently 2,319 Guard members deployed in the District — the largest out-of-state presence coming from West Virginia, with 427 troops.