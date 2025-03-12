DC road closures due to Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon

The Brief Thousands of participants will lace up their running shoes and hit the streets this weekend for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K in D.C. Motorists can expect a number of parking restrictions and street closures in the city.



The Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K is heading to D.C. this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about road closures and parking restrictions.

All street closures and designated times are subject to change based on evolving conditions.

Parking during the event will be tightly regulated, with signage guiding drivers on where they can and cannot leave their vehicles. Those who do not adhere to these regulations risk being ticketed and towed.

Parking restrictions for Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

• Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 06:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

• K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Click here for more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K.