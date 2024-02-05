DC retail crime concerns prompt Safeway to install security gates

article

Multiple Safeway grocery stores in the District are installing new security gates to combat retail theft and crime.

Shoppers in Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights in the last week may have encountered the new gates, which require customers to scan their receipts to leave the store.

The new security gates at Safeway take some getting used to, but customers who spoke to FOX 5 say they are okay with the company trying to prevent people from stealing.

"It was quite odd," said one customer. "I actually crumpled my receipt to put it into my pocket so I tried to put it back and it wouldn't even let me scan so the woman had to come help me put it. I've never seen that before."

"Sometimes people do things and make it harder for people who don't do things and it gets expensive for people, consumers to go in there because the prices go up. This way hopefully they'll get control of the prices so it won't go up and won't affect people like us," said another customer.

The measures come on the heels of a theft overnight at the Safeway in Columbia Heights. Thieves broke into the store’s ATM, stealing cash and ordering employees on the ground. D.C. police are on the lookout for three suspects in the theft.

The nearby CVS in Columbia Heights is closing for good at the end of the month. The company has not specified why, but the store has been the target of repeated thefts, some organized and massive. Shelves in the location have been bare for months, with the few items in stock kept behind lock and key.

"You know I haven't had much experience with crime and stuff like that with some of these but you hear things and I think it's tough. You go into the CVS over here and they don't have stuff on their shelves. It's pretty interesting. So it's just unfortunate," said another customer.

The D.C. Council is set to start voting on the Secure D.C. omnibus crime bill on Tuesday, which promises harsher penalties for criminals and more police power.



