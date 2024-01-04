Flyer posted on vacant DC store calls for shoplifters to 'unite'

Rampant shoplifting in the District has reached a whole new level.

A flyer posted outside a vacant storefront in Columbia Heights is calling on shoplifters to ransack their local Safeway grocery store.

The flyer, placed on a storefront window on Irving Street, reads in part, "Shoplifters unite! Take every that’s not nailed down. Bust windows."

FOX 5 has decided not to show the rest of the flyer because it’s unclear who posted it and it makes serious allegations against Safeway that we cannot verify.

But everyone we spoke with Wednesday night had the same reaction.

"I think it’s a bunch of crap," Safeway shopper Willie Mae told FOX 5. "That’s what I think. You know, I see people come in this Safeway right here and I see them take stuff and steal. You know, I don’t say anything, but you know the guard is right there. He sees it too and he don’t do anything."

Five Below, next door to where that flyer is posted, now closes early at 5:00 and on January 14 they’re shutting down for good.

At Target, an armed guard stands at the entrance and a sign warns minors that they need to be accompanied by an adult.

But that’s nothing compared to what’s going on across the street at CVS, where we watched a security guard patrol totally empty shelves.

I mean it’s frustrating, for sure," Matt Parker said. "It was nice to have a convenience store that’s actually convenient, but they can’t keep anything in stock just because it gets stolen off the shelves."

And if you’re looking for laundry detergent, you won’t find it at the Columbia Heights CVS, but you will find it at a street vendor right outside, out in the open.

The man selling Gain Flings from a folding table on the sidewalk said he charges $10, about 20% cheaper than what Target charges. He only takes cash and when asked where he got the product, he claimed it came from a flea market on Benning Road.

FOX 5 reached out to Safeway for comment about the flyer, but we have not yet heard back.

Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau did not respond to numerous calls, emails and social media messages left with her staff on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department issued the following statement to FOX 5:

"The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to work closely with our law enforcement and DC government partners to ensure safety and security for all who live and work in the District. MPD does not provide specific information on operations, tactics, or staffing.

MPD does not tolerate illegal activity of any kind, and we will continue to work to ensure that those who commit crimes within the District of Columbia are apprehended. We urge individuals to remain vigilant and help our community stay safe. If you See Something, Say Something.

We also encourage anyone with information about hate/bias incidents to immediately contact us. For non-emergencies, our Special Liaison Branch can be reached during normal business hours at (202) 727-5427.