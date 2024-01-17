'Secure DC' crime bill advances through Council

A comprehensive D.C. crime bill cleared another hurdle Wednesday morning.

In a short meeting of the Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety, the ‘Secure D.C.’ bill proposed by Council Member Brooke Pinto passed unanimously, 5-0.

The bill brought other pieces of proposed crime legislation into one bill. It tackles everything from creating additional gun crimes to clarifying the district’s carjacking statute, a requirement that meals in the D.C. Jail be more nutritious, to adding job training programs in the jail to help inmates transition out of jail.

Despite passing unanimously, some members of the council did express concerns about some components of the legislation. Council Members Anita Bonds and Charles Allen said they wanted additional conversations about some of the proposed police accountability measures.

Now that the bill has passed, it will go before the entire council for a first reading on Jan. 23.

Council Member Brooke Pinto chairs the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

"My colleagues have been a part of this process, any of them throughout the year, and I continue to keep an open mind for things that they have. With that being said, I believe in ‘Secure D.C.' I believe that these provisions are going to keep the city safer and more secure, and I’m going to fight for them and I think the council needs to vote for ‘Secure D.C.’ this coming Tuesday," Pinto said.

There was no public comment Wednesday, but those who expressed some concerns about the bill came to the hearing.

Melissa Wasser with the ACLU said she agrees with some components of the bill but has concerns about the public’s ability to absorb it all. She also has concerns about over-incarceration, and a provision giving D.C. police the ability to declare drug-free zones.

The stated purpose of the provision is to give D.C. police the ability to disrupt open-air drug markets but Wasser has concerns about the constitutionality of that and Wasser and some members of council want to make sure people seeking drug treatment through social services aren’t mistreated.

While the proposed bill does have provisions aimed at preventing violence in the future and bolstering some social services and data publication, Wasser thinks more investment directly into the community is needed.

"The council hasn’t really taken this proactive approach. A lot of this has been reactive and I would hope, even if we can’t get it through this bill, in a future bill, we would be able to invest in those pro-active evidence-based approaches here in D.C. to get a more comprehensive system of public safety, which is what our residents deserve," Wasser said.

FOX 5 will stay ahead of any developments or changes with the legislation.