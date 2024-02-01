DC restaurant manager says unhoused people verbally assaulting employees, customers

A restaurant manager in Northwest, D.C. says unhoused people have been verbally assaulting employees and customers, and the problem is getting out of control.

According to the manager, the issue has escalated post pandemic reportedly happening along Connecticut Avenue. Despite calls and complaints to the police, there hasn't been much help.

The restaurant manager asked to remain anonymous. She tells FOX 5's Tisha Lewis that she’s been attacked verbally and spit on. Customers have also been verbally assaulted as well.

FOX 5 reached out to D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser’s office. A spokesperson responded asking for additional details which we provided, and we’re waiting to hear back.

This is a heavily traveled area with cars and people and plenty of small businesses. Several echo the same sentiment as the restaurant manager.



We’re told several in the unhoused community have vouchers which provide shelter in one of the nearby buildings, but during the day we’re told many often loiter in the area.