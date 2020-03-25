DC residents will receive wireless alert tonight saying ‘stay home’

D.C. residents can expect to receive a wireless alert tonight asking them to stay home as officials work to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking all residents to restrict themselves to “essential trips only” as officials take further steps to stall the spread of the coronavirus.

As of 10 p.m. tonight, non-essential businesses have been ordered to close.

The order also prohibits the gathering of groups of 10 or more people.

The District received confirmation of 46 cases last night, and officials expect that total to rise with more tests.

The mayor said that who presents clinical needs for testing should be able to get one – but only doctors are permitted to make that decision.

According to the mayor, new drive-through test centers are being set up – including sites at Sibley Memorial Hospital, George Washington University, and Kaiser Permanente.

Test will be conducted by order of priority – with hospitalized patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms being the top priority.

The second priority will be patients in long-term care, patients who are over 60, people with underlying health conditions, and first responders. Anyone who is tested must be exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The third group is all others with symptoms – including emergency workers.

